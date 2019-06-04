Cricket

ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa speedster Dale Steyn ruled out of tournament due to shoulder injury

By
New Delhi, June 4: In a massive setback to South Africa's campaign in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, their star paceman Dale Steyn has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to a shoulder injury.

The Proteas were already seeking for a replacement to speedster Lungi Ngidi who has been ruled out for one week after sustaining injury during clash against Bangladesh. Steyn's absence from the tournament would further dent their prospects in the multi-nation tournament in England.

ICC World Cup Special Site | Full Schedule

South Africa, who have been defeated by England and Bangladesh in their first two games, are going to face India on Wednesday (June 5) and his services. Left-arm fast Beuron Hendrik has joined the squad ahead of Wednesday's crucial tie against India in Southampton.

India probable XI against South Africa at Southampton

The South African quick had surgery for this problem in 2016 and has been plagued with issues with his shoulder before and since that procedure. He has had a recurrence of problem and will be unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Hendricks made his ODI debut in January this year against Pakistan. His returns in ODI cricket have been limited so far, with just one wicket from two matches, but he has had more success in T20 Internationals where he has 16 wickets at an average of 18.93. Hendricks claimed a career best T20I haul in January, also against Pakistan, when he took 4/14 at Centurion.

1
6

Hendricks has the ability to bowl with real pace, reaching 140kmph at times, while also swinging the ball late. As a left armer he also offers some variation to the South African attack.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 17:11 [IST]
