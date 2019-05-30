Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Tahir becomes first spinner to bowl first over in World Cup match

By Pti
tahir

London, May 30: South Africa's Imran Tahir on Thursday (May 30) became the first spinner to bowl the first over in a World Cup match during the tournament-opener against hosts England, here.

ICC Cricket World Cup Special Page | Full Schedule

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis handed the ball to Tahir after winning the toss and the leg-spinner didn't disappoint as he dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow (0) in the second ball. Tahir deceived Bairstow with a googly as the opener ended up giving a catch to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock without bothering the scorer.

ALSO READ: ICC World Cup 2019: WC 2019 sees wicket falling on second ball; 1992 WC holds the record

In the 1992 World Cup, New Zealand off-spinner Dipak Patel had bowled the second over during a match against Australia. Tahir (40 years and 64 days) also became the oldest South African to play in a World Cup match. The previous record was held by his compatriot Omar Henry (40 years and 39 days). Henry was picked to play against Sri Lanka in Wellington during the 1992 World Cup.

More IMRAN TAHIR News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 1 - May 30 2019, 03:00 PM
England
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
ENG 311/8 (50.0) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, May 30, 2019, 19:09 [IST]
Other articles published on May 30, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue