ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli provides ticket to 87-year-old Team India fan for match against Sri Lanka

The sight of 87-year-old Charulata Patel passionately cheering for Indian Cricket Team in the stands during the match against Bangladesh was one of the highlights of the match. She was the cynosure of the camera persons all through the game and she also stole everyone's heart on social media.

The elderly woman proved age is just a number as she cheered on the Indian team with a plastic trumpet. The 87-year-old was dressed in a traditional saree, along with a shawl and a sweater. She had Indian flags painted on her cheeks and was full of energy throughout the match. The cameras found her soon enough and she became an instant social media star.

Captain Virat Kohli and man-of-the-match Rohit Sharma made time after their win to meet 87-year-old in the stands. It was a picture perfect moment when the Indian skipper shared a moment with the Octogenarian fan, who was full of beans throughout the match, cheering on the Men in Blue.

Business honcho Anand Mahindra urged the Indian team to ensure that Charulata was present during the knockout stages and to give her free tickets to the semifinal and final.

The Indian team management has ensured that their elderly fan makes it to their final round-robin match of the tournament and provided the match ticket to her. Captain Kohli had asked her to be present for the contest against Sri Lanka at the Headingley Cricket Ground and the BCCI made the necessary arrangements.

"Hello Charulata ji. #TeamIndia captain @imVkohli promised her tickets and our superfan is here with us is in Leeds.😊 #CWC19" tweeted BCCI while posting the image of the superfan watching the game.

After the match between Bangladesh and India was over, Charulata Patel was seen blessing Kohli and Rohit and said, "This is my team. They are my kids."

Charulata was quoted by ANI, "I have been watching cricket for last many decades, from the time I was in Africa. Earlier I used to watch on TV when I was working, but now that I am retired I watch it live."