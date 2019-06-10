ICC World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli revels in India revenge over Australia

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Schedule | Points Table

Australia came from two down to claim a 3-2 ODI series win in India three months ago and went on to stretch their victorious streak to 10 matches.

Aaron Finch's side were brought back down to earth in their third match of the World Cup in London, though, losing by 36 runs as they fell short on 316 all out in reply to 352-5.

Shikhar Dhawan led the way for India with 117 from only 109 balls, while Kohli (82) made his 50th ODI half-century and Rohit Sharma (57) also took advantage of excellent batting conditions.

Hardik Pandya made a rapid 48 and MS Dhoni chipped in with 27 in a brutal late onslaught.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3-50) and Jasprit Bumrah (3-61) then took three wickets apiece as India made it two World Cup wins out of two, despite the best efforts of Steve Smith (69), David Warner (56) and Alex Carey (55 not out).

India captain Kohli said in the post-match presentation: "It was a top, top win for us after losing that series in India. We had a point to prove. We just came with intent, the opening stand was outstanding.

"Hardik, me, MS, it was a flat wicket, but we were very professional and that's always pleasing as a captain.

"You can't take things for granted just because you have 350 on the board.

"I held one end up and Hardik could go from ball one."