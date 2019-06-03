ICC World Cup 2019: Younis Khan reveals Pakistani cricketers want to emulate Virat Kohli's style of play

Talking about Kohli's aggressive batting at India Today's 'Salaam Cricket 2019' show, the legendary Viv Richards said, "I love guys like that. People talk about arrogance but it is about believing in yourself. It is like having the keys to your home, Virat has something similar now (know all the entry and exits). I had it in my time, he has it now.

CWC 2019 World Cup Special Site | Full Schedule

"I have always loved Indian batsmanship. The confidence he is blessed with you can't get that overnight. Either it's instilled in you or you are born with it. He is a fighter and defends his teammates more than anyone else. It's not arrogance, he fancies himself against anybody in the world and that I think is the right way to play. Every great player looks forward to being on the biggest stage and every such player wants to come out winning a cup. That's what Kohli has with him," said Richards at the same event held at iconic Lord's Cricket Ground.

"Virat Kohli is also loved by Pakistanis. Today, many Pakistan players want to play like Kohli and be fit like him and have his body language," Younis said at the show.

Younis - who has played 118 Tests, 265 ODIs and 25 T20Is for Pakistan - said Kohli will be key to India's success at the ongoing ICC cricket World Cup 2019. As per Younis, the 30-year-old flamboyant cricketer is the biggest crowd puller.

"Even in the Asia Cup where he did not play, the stadiums weren't jam-packed. He is a big factor for Indian the World Cup," said Younis.

Team India will be playing their opening game against South Africa in the show-piece event on Wednesday (June 5) in Southampton.