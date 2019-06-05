ICC World Cup 2019: Who is Beuran Hendricks?

Special page | Schedule | Squads

Steyn, who will turn 36 later this month, was hopeful about giving one final try to win the trophy for his country but that will remain an unfulfilled dream for him.

The veteran speedster with 696 international wickets has been replaced by 28-year-old left-arm medium-fast bowler Beuran Hendricks.

With the South African camp having turned into a mini hospital with too many injuries, Hendricks is certain to make his World Cup debut although he will not feature in the team's key clash against India in Southampton on Wednesday. In the absence of Steyn, the Proteas bowling attack looks depleted. The presence of the left-arm bowler in Hendricks will bring at least some variety to the attack.

Impressive T20I record

The Cape Town-born Hendricks who plays for Cape Cobras and Wester Province sides, has played only two ODIs so far after making his debut against Pakistan earlier this year. His international debut though had come in 2014 when he played in a T20I against Australia in Durban. Hendricks has only one wicket in ODIs so far and averages 81. In the T20Is, however, he has a much better record with 16 scalps at an impressive average of nearly 19 and the best bowling figures of four for 14 (against Pakistan).

Hendricks, who also bats left hand and has one fifty in first-class cricket, came to prominence in 2012-13 when he ended up as the fifth-highest wicket-taker in the first-class season with 35 scalps at just 17.74 apiece. His best performance was for South Africa A in Pretoria when he took 11 wickets for just 63 runs against India A. The man also earned his Indian Premier League cap in 2014 for the Kings XI Punjab and played the following year too. Overall, he took nine wickets from seven matches.

While Hendricks has 288 wickets in 83 first-class games, he has 88 List A scalps as well. Besides, in the T20s, he has 89 wickets in 62 games at a strike rate of just over 14.

The man has a terrific ability to bowl with pace and generate swing as well. The fact that he is a left-hander who can bowl at an angle makes it even more challenging for the batsmen.

Can he turn around South Africa's fortunes in this World Cup?