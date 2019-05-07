Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Will use Ashwin's tips in the World Cup: Mujeeb ur Rahman

By Pti
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman
Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman

New Delhi, May 7: Injury and poor form made it a forgettable Indian Premier League (IPL) for Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman but the time away from the field was well spent as he picked on Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin's brains ahead of the World Cup in England.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Full Schedule, Venue and Timings, TV Channel & Live Streaming Details | Complete squads of all 10 teams, captains

A shoulder injury meant that the 18-year-old wasn't at his best during the cash-rich league, getting only three wickets in five games with an expensive economy rate of 10.05 runs per over. "I have learnt a lot having spend quality time with Ravichandran Ashwin in the KXIP set-up. He has given me a lot of useful tips and I am sure that I will execute those plans in the World Cup. During this edition of IPL, my shoulder injury was an issue. But now I am fully fit for the World Cup," Mujeeb told reporters at a promotional event to announce Amul's association with Afghanistan national team.

IPL SPECIAL PAGE

While he hasn't played many matches this year, the best part about IPL according to Mujeeb is the opportunity to bowl at some of the prospective World Cup opponents. "The IPL schedule is so hectic and you are travelling a lot. It's not that you get a lot of chance to talk about the game. But since you get a chance to bowl in matches where there are batsmen who will be there in the World Cup, it helps a lot," said the Afghan teenager.

Asked if he faced the second season blues, something which was evident as he went for 66 runs in his four overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mujeeb attributed it to being part and parcel of cricket. "You will have a few bad days and it's just that you have to be consistent with your line and length," Mujeeb said.

The youngster is hopeful that along with senior spinners Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, it will be a better World Cup for Afghanistan compared to the 2015 edition where they were making their debut. "Our aim is to at least qualify for the semi-finals. All three of us have different strengths and the main thing that we discuss on-field is to stick to our respective plans. The basic plan is to consistently bowl good areas and hopefully we will be able to do that," he said.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue