ICC World Cup 2019: With ball, Tendulkar junior helps England ahead of Australia clash

Aiming to live up to his illustrious surname, Arjun Tendulkar ran in fast and bowled at the England batsmen on the eve of their big-ticket clash against arch-rivals Australia. The son of batting legend Sachin Tendulkar on Monday marked his run-up at the Lord's nets during England's practice session, drawing, on expected lines, the attention of those present at the mecca of cricket.

Sporting an orange t-shirt, Arjun could be seen bowling to England batsmen under the watchful eyes of the team's spin bowling consultant, Saqlain Mushtaq. This is not the first time that Arjun has bowled in the nets for England. In 2015, as a 15-year-old, he was part of the group of net bowlers which helped England prepare for the second Ashes Test against Australia.

Arjun, 19, has played for MCC Young Cricketers against Surrey Second XI, picking up two wickets in High Wycombe last week. Bowling from over the wicket, he produced a beauty of a delivery to castle opener Nathan Tilley in just his second over. After disturbing Tilley's stumps, Arjun dismissed lower-order batsman BBA Geddes, returning figures of 11-2-50-2.

He has represented India under-19 team against Sri Lanka in a youth Test last year. Last month, Arjun had participated in Mumbai T20 League, playing for Aakash Tigers. The strapping youngster had taken 19 wickets in just five games for Mumbai Under-19 in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy.

Along with India, hosts England and defending champions Australia are among the favourites to win the ongoing edition of the showpiece.