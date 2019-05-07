Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup 2019: Would be disappointed if India don't win World Cup: Azhar

By Pti
Would be disappointed if India dont win World Cup: Azhar

Mumbai, May 7: Former captain Mohammed Azharuddin on Tuesday described India's World Cup squad a balanced one and said any result less than the coveted trophy would be seen as a disappointment for the two-time champions.

The World Cup gets underway in the United Kingdom from May 30. India won the big prize in 1983 and 2011.

"India have a very good chance (in the World Cup) because we have got a very balanced side. We have got good bowlers, good batsmen and then our fielding is very good (and has) improved a lot over a period of time," Azharuddin said here. The veteran of 99 Tests was speaking in suburban Bandra after inaugurating a salon.

India begin their World Cup campaign on June 5 against South Africa at Southampton. "I would be disappointed if India doesn't win the World Cup and I'm hoping that we will bring the Cup," he said.

Azhar, who led India in three World Cups (1992, 1996 and 1999), also felt not much should be read into Kohli's poor run as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. RCB were knocked out at the league stage.

"Ups and downs happen in life. But looking at his records and statistics, there is no need to worry. I feel he (Kohli) would have saved his best for the World Cup," said the former batsman, who scored over 9,000 runs in 334 One Day Internationals.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 20:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue