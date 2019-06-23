Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

ICC World Cup: Brathwaite heroics in vain as New Zealand beat West Indies in classic

By Opta
Carlos Brathwaite - cropped

Manchester, June 22: Carlos Brathwaite scored a stunning first century for West Indies but was left devastated when he holed out right at the death to hand New Zealand a dramatic five-run victory in the Cricket World Cup at Old Trafford.

The man who broke England's hearts by clubbing four successive sixes off Ben Stokes in the last over of the 2016 World T20 final was at it again in Manchester, but the terminal shot in his 101 will haunt Brathwaite like his own name will always give Stokes nightmares.

1
43672

With one wicket to spare, West Indies needed six runs from seven deliveries for an improbable victory on Saturday, and Brathwaite - who had creamed 25 off the bowling of Matt Henry in the previous over - caught hold of a short delivery from James Neesham that was begging to be hit.

The ball soared high and long but Trent Boult at long-on watched it all the way and caught it barely a foot in from the boundary, that fine line between success and failure.

Brathwaite looked on in disbelief as New Zealand celebrated. He had cracked nine fours and five sixes, turning around an innings that contained a collapse from 142-2 to 164-7 at one stage. But the look on his face was of sheer horror.

It meant New Zealand captain Kane Williamson's 148 and Boult's 4-30 were the key match-winning contributions, if not the most spectacular, as the Black Caps racked up another victory.

Still unbeaten, and now surely to be spoken about as trophy contenders, New Zealand racked up 291-8 at Old Trafford. West Indies were all out for 286.

More CRICKET News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 30 - June 23 2019, 03:00 PM
Pakistan
South Africa
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
New Zealand won by 5 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Sunday, June 23, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue