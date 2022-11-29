ILT20 UAE: Full fixtures schedule, squads, streaming details and all you need to know

Six teams are taking part in the inaugural season and each will play the other teams twice in the round-robin stage, making it 30 league matches. It will be followed by four playoffs and both the opening match and the final will be taking place at the Dubai International Stadium. The final will be on 2nd February.

Dubai will hold 16 games, followed by 10 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, and the remaining 8 will be played in Sharjah. The top four teams will make it to the playoffs and the playoffs are in the same format as IPL, with the top two teams playing in Qualifier and the 3rd and 4th placed teams starting from the Eliminator.

ILT20 Teams:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Desert Vipers, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors

Players in ILT20:

Some big names will be taking part in the tournament. Players like Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sikandar Raza and others will be playing in the ILT20.

TV Schedule and Online Streaming:

Zee network will be broadcasting the ILT20 matches in India. It will be televised across its 10 channels and the ZEE5 OTT platform will be providing live streaming for Indian viewers.

ILT20 Fixtures List:

Here is the complete fixture list of the tournament as announced on Tuesday.

THE WAIT IS OVER



Explosive new sporting battles begin from 13th Jan. Mark your calendars 🗓️



The schedule for #ILT20 is here 👇🏻 #ALeagueApart pic.twitter.com/biUyKkmiyd — International League T20 (@ILT20Official) November 29, 2022

ILT20 Squads:

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders:

Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Jonny Bairstow, Paul Stirling, Lahiru Kumara, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ravi Rampaul, Raymond Reifer, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover

Dubai Capitals:



Rovman Powell, Dushmantha Chameera, Hazratullah Zazai, Fabian Allen, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dan Lawrence, Blessing Muzarabani, Isuru Udana, George Munsey, Fred Klaassen

Gulf Giants:



Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Tom Banton, Dominic Drakes, David Wiese, Jamie Overton, Richard Gleeson, Rehan Ahmed, Wayne Madsen, Liam Dawson, James Vince, Qais Ahmad, Ollie Pope

MI Emirates:



Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Brad Wheal, Bas de Leede

Sharjah Warriors:



Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Chris Benjamin, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, JJ Smit, Mark Deyal, Noor Ahmad, Danny Briggs, Naveen-ul-Haq, Bilal Khan

Desert Vipers:



Alex Hales, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Colin Munro, Ruben Trumpelmann, Sam Billings, Sandeep Lamichhane, Saqib Mahmood, Sheldon Cottrell, Sherfane Rutherford, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga