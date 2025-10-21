Brentford Triumphs Over West Ham With 2-0 Victory For First Away Win This Season

Cricket Shocking! Decades-Long Insider Drops Legal Bombshell on Cricket Australia after Abrupt Removal By MyKhel Staff Published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 8:12 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former Australian team physio and head of sports science Alex Kountouris has launched legal action against Cricket Australia (CA), alleging unfair dismissal following his abrupt removal earlier this year.

Kountouris, a central figure in Australian cricket's medical and performance departments for more than two decades, has filed an unfair dismissal claim with the Fair Work Commission in Melbourne.​

According to reports from Sydney Morning Herald, the veteran sports science specialist was informed of his redundancy as part of CA's recent cost-cutting measures. The decision came despite his longstanding contributions, including pivotal roles in managing player workloads and developing fitness systems credited with extending the careers of Australia's fast bowlers.​

Kountouris began his association with the national setup in 2003 and succeeded Errol Alcott as team physiotherapist three years later. His transition into the role of head of sports science and medicine in 2015 positioned him as a key architect behind Cricket Australia's high-performance structure. Known for his meticulous approach to injury prevention and rehabilitation, Kountouris worked closely with several captains and players, including Michael Clarke, whose career longevity amid chronic back issues was often attributed to Kountouris's expertise.​

His dismissal follows a broader internal restructuring at Cricket Australia, which has recently undertaken cost-saving initiatives across multiple departments amid fiscal constraints. The organization has also advertised for a "Head of Performance" based in Brisbane, an indicator that his former position is being redefined rather than phased out entirely.

The Australian team is currently in action in the ODI series against India. Mitchell Marsh and his troops had a comfortable victory in Perth and will be up against in the 2nd ODI on October 23 at Adelaide.