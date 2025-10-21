English Edition
Pro Kabaddi League 2025
twitter YouTube
Get Updates
Get notified on match updates, sports news, and in-depth analysis!
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block

Sporting Buzz

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
 

Shocking! Decades-Long Insider Drops Legal Bombshell on Cricket Australia after Abrupt Removal

By MyKhel Staff
Add as a preferred source on Google

Former Australian team physio and head of sports science Alex Kountouris has launched legal action against Cricket Australia (CA), alleging unfair dismissal following his abrupt removal earlier this year.

Kountouris, a central figure in Australian cricket's medical and performance departments for more than two decades, has filed an unfair dismissal claim with the Fair Work Commission in Melbourne.​

Shocking Decades-Long Insider Drops Legal Bombshell on Cricket Australia after Abrupt Removal

According to reports from Sydney Morning Herald, the veteran sports science specialist was informed of his redundancy as part of CA's recent cost-cutting measures. The decision came despite his longstanding contributions, including pivotal roles in managing player workloads and developing fitness systems credited with extending the careers of Australia's fast bowlers.​

Kountouris began his association with the national setup in 2003 and succeeded Errol Alcott as team physiotherapist three years later. His transition into the role of head of sports science and medicine in 2015 positioned him as a key architect behind Cricket Australia's high-performance structure. Known for his meticulous approach to injury prevention and rehabilitation, Kountouris worked closely with several captains and players, including Michael Clarke, whose career longevity amid chronic back issues was often attributed to Kountouris's expertise.​

His dismissal follows a broader internal restructuring at Cricket Australia, which has recently undertaken cost-saving initiatives across multiple departments amid fiscal constraints. The organization has also advertised for a "Head of Performance" based in Brisbane, an indicator that his former position is being redefined rather than phased out entirely.

The Australian team is currently in action in the ODI series against India. Mitchell Marsh and his troops had a comfortable victory in Perth and will be up against in the 2nd ODI on October 23 at Adelaide.

Story first published: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 8:12 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 21, 2025
More From Mykhel
Prev
Next
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out