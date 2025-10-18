Cricket IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Former India player from Delhi urges Gautam Gambhir to play Harshit Rana By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 23:48 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has strongly endorsed Harshit Rana's inclusion in India's playing XI for the upcoming ODI against Australia in Perth on October 19.

Chopra believes that the young pacer's skills would be well suited to the bouncy Australian conditions and that he deserves a fair chance to prove himself at this level. On his YouTube channel, Chopra explained why he would choose Rana over other contenders for the third pace spot.

He said, "I would go with Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana. Siraj should lead the attack. Between Prasidh Krishna and Harshit, I'd pick Harshit because he's been part of the setup for a long time and has shown promise. The conditions here are perfect for his style of bowling."

He also highlighted Rana's experience in Australia as a key advantage, recalling his Test debut during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth.

"Harshit Rana has been with the team for a long time. If the selectors see potential in him, he should be given the chance. He did decently in that Test and can also contribute with the bat," Chopra added.

Despite facing criticism over his limited international exposure, especially after the West Indies tour, Rana has received solid backing from India's head coach Gautam Gambhir. Gambhir defended the young fast bowler amidst doubts expressed by former players, emphasizing the team's long-term plans. Gambhir said that rather than making quick changes, the management wants to nurture players like Rana through their initial challenges.

With Jasprit Bumrah resting, Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace attack, supported by left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. The third seamer's spot is between Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana, with the latter offering pace and bounce typical of Perth's wickets. Additionally, Rana's batting ability at number eight strengthens his case.

As Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return to the ODI format, the series presents a crucial moment not just for the veterans but also for emerging fast bowlers. Apart from that, this also marks the debut for Shubman Gill as India captain in the limited overs, as the Punjab-born continues his journey in becoming an all format skipper for the Indian team.