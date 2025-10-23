Joshua Pacio Excited About Flyweight Debut, Aims To Become Two-Division World Champion At ONE 173

Cricket 'Aap karke dekho, Mereko maat Bolna': Shreyas, Rohit engaged in Argument over Single, Video goes Viral By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 14:37 [IST]

Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer played two crucial knocks as India helped themselves to a decent total in the 2nd ODI in Adelaide on Thursday.

Rohit top-scored with a well-crafted 73 off 97 balls, mixing patience with timely aggression, while Shreyas played fluently for his 61 off 77 deliveries. Their crucial stand steadied India after early setbacks. Axar Patel's brisk 44 from 41 balls added vital momentum in the middle overs.

Rohit and Shreyas were excellent at negotiating the Aussie pacers after a difficult start. Despite his place in question, Rohit was sublime once he settled in, while new vice-captain Shreyas showcased his class as well. As the duo stitched a strong partnership, there was a few moments of uncertainty as well, especially in the running between the wickets.

A video on social media has gone viral, where Rohit and Shreyas had an argument over a single in Josh Hazlewood's over. After getting declined for a single, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer immediately tried to prove their own points. This is how it panned out -

Rohit: Aae Shreyas, Hoyega Yeh (Shreyas, this was a Single)

Shreyas: Aare Aap karke dekho, Mereko maat Bolna Phir (You give the call, don't look at me)

Rohit: Arre tereko call dena padega. Woh satwa over daal raha hain yaar. (You will have to call first, then. He is bowling the seventh over)

Iyer: Mujhe uska angle pata nahi hain. Call do Naa (I don't know the angle he is running at. Give the call)

Rohit had a smile on his face while going back to his crease, but the veteran didn't agree with Shreyas on that particular call.

India managed a fighting total of 264 for 9 in 50 overs against Australia in the second ODI. Skipper Shubman Gill's early departure for 9 and Virat Kohli's dismissal for a duck left India wobbling early, but senior duo Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer rebuilt the innings with composure.

Despite late wickets falling in clusters, Harshit Rana's unbeaten 24 off 18 ensured India crossed the 260 mark. Adam Zampa was Australia's key weapon with four wickets, while Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Starc claimed three apiece.