Cricket IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs Australia Match on TV and Online?

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India will be up against Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 31, 2025, promises high-octane action as both teams vie for supremacy in this five-match series.

The opener in Canberra was abandoned due to persistent rain, with India in a commanding position at 97/1 after 9.4 overs, thanks to explosive knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill.

This no-result leaves the series delicately poised at 0-0, heightening the stakes for the MCG clash.India, led by the dynamic Suryakumar Yadav, enters as slight favorites with a dominant head-to-head record of 20 wins to Australia's 11 in 32 T20Is.

Their batting lineup boasts firepower, with openers Gill and Abhishek Sharma likely to set the tone, followed by Suryakumar, Tilak Varma, and finishers like Rinku Singh. The bowling attack is likely to remain the same as well with Jasprit Bumrah leading the pace attack, and Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy working as spinners.

Australia, captained by Mitchell Marsh, will rely on their aggressive top order featuring Travis Head, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Marsh himself to counter India's spin threat. The Aussies will be hoping for a minor revenge on behalf of their women's team, who lost to India in the Women's World Cup semifinal on Thursday (October 30).

India vs Australia 2nf T20I Live Streaming and Telecast Details

India: The India vs Australia match will Telecast on Star Sports Network (including Star Sports 1/HD, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada). Live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar/JioHotstar app and website. Time: 1:45 PM IST.

Pakistan: Live streaming on Tapmad app. Time: 1:15 PM PKT.

UK: IND vs AUS Telecast on TNT Sports 1/Sky Sports Cricket. Live streaming on Discovery+ or Sky Go app. Time: 8:15 AM GMT.

USA: The match will Telecast on Willow TV. Live streaming on Sling TV (with Willow) or Willow app. Time: 4:15 AM ET / 1:15 AM PT in the early hours of Friday.

Australia: The IND vs AUS 2n T20I will be Telecast on Fox Cricket. Live streaming on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Time: 7:15 PM AEDT.

Bangladesh: Live streaming on Toffee App. Time: 2:15 PM BDT.