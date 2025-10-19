Cricket IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill end Rift Rumours, seen Chatting with Popcorn in Rain Marred Perth By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 14:48 [IST]

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have effectively ended all murmurs of a rift in Indian cricket, especially following the recent change in ODI captaincy where Gill replaced Rohit as India's ODI skipper.

This captaincy handover ahead of the crucial Australia ODI series in October 2025 was viewed by many outsiders as a potential source of tension between the two senior players. However, the reality within the team dispels these narratives completely.

Despite Rohit Sharma stepping down from the captaincy after a successful tenure that included leading India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title, he remains an integral part of the squad. Shubman Gill, now 26, was appointed ODI captain to spearhead the team's future, particularly with an eye on the ICC ODI World Cup 2027. Gill has openly expressed his immense honor in leading legends like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and has emphasized that his relationship with Rohit remains as strong and supportive as ever.

Gill has shared that he actively seeks Rohit's advice on tactical matters and values his wealth of experience. Their camaraderie was visible during the rain break in the IND vs AUS 1st ODI match, where they shared popcorn and candid conversations, a moment that symbolized unity and mutual respect rather than rivalry. Gill described their dynamic as just "like old times," highlighting that Rohit continues to mentor and aid him behind the scenes.

As India take on Australia in the 1st ODI, the match has been marred with rain in Perth. After multiple breaks due to rain, India are in trouble. After being put into bat first, they are 123 for 8 after 25 overs in a rain-curtailed 26-over match. KL Rahul scored a brisk 38 off just 31 balls, while Rohit Sharma (8) and Virat Kohli (0) had a poor outing.