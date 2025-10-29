Cricket IND vs AUS Toss Update, 1st T20I: India vs Australia Playing 11, Captain's Quotes, Pitch Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 14:26 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS Toss, Playing 11 Update for 1st T20I: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on October 29, 2025 (Wednesday).

After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh said: We are going to bowl first. It's a good surface. I think most times we come to Canberra, it's always a great surface, beautiful ground, and it's going to be a stellar crowd, so I'm looking forward to it. (On his side playing an aggressive brand of cricket) Yeah, as do India. I think both sides just lack a lot of power. As we know, India are the number one ranked side in the world for a reason, so I'm certainly up and about for the contest. (Build up to the World Cup) Yeah, it's exciting. I think all teams around the world now are really pushing their deal towards the World Cup, so we're excited to test ourselves against the number one ranked side in the world. (Team combination) Eleven players - a few batters, a few bowlers, and a few all-rounders. Keep it simple (smiles).

Meanwhile India captain Suryakumar Yadav said: We were looking to bat first. I mean, it looks like a good wicket. And I heard from our analysts that there have not been a lot of games played here. Might get slower in the second innings. So, yeah, we wanted to bat first. (On the prep for the series) Yeah, I mean, we were here three, four days before this game. Though it was cold yesterday and today. But today, it looks good. Hopefully, we'll have a good game. (On India's good run in T20 cricket) Yeah, I mean, they know what's to be done when they go inside. They know their roles really well. Have good responsibility on their shoulders. And they just enjoy the game. (On picking the XI) Big headache, yeah. It's a good headache. It's not a bad headache. It's a good headache to have. But yeah, good to have so many options. The guys who are missing out are Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep and Nitish.

IND vs AUS Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Philippe, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS- Full Squad

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Sean Abbott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Philippe, Nathan Ellis, Tanveer Sangha, Ben Dwarshuis.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma.