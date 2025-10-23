Cricket IND vs AUS Toss Update, 2nd ODI: India vs Australia Playing 11, Captain's Quotes, Pitch Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, October 23, 2025, 8:49 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS Toss, Playing 11 Update for 2nd ODI: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bowl first after winning the toss against India at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on October 23, 2025 (Thursday).

After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh said: We are gonna bowl first. It was really pleasing (win in the 1st ODI). A lot of positives from last year. One of the better pitchers in the country this year. Everyone loves coming to play here. We always get amazing crowds, and hopefully both teams put on a great show for the big crowd today. Any time you get a chance to win a series in game two, it's an awesome opportunity. We've got a lot of young guys, so I look forward to it. Alex Carey comes in for Philippe. Xavier Bartlett comes in for Ellis.

Meanwhile India captain Shubman Gill said: We would have bowled first as well. Happy to bat first. Never easy when it rains, starting and stopping. The weather looks good today, hopefully no stoppages today. Batting first, hopefully we'll get plenty of runs on the board. And then get some movement under lights when we have the ball in our hand. We are going with the same team.

IND vs AUS Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

IND vs AUS Pitch Report

The Adelaide Oval pitch promises a fair contest between batters and bowlers. It offers consistent bounce and carry, which has traditionally aided fast bowlers throughout the game. At the same time, the surface allows the ball to come onto the bat smoothly, and the quick outfield rewards well-placed shots. As a result, teams scoring beyond the 300-run mark often find themselves in a strong position at this ground.

IND vs AUS Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.