Cricket IND vs AUS Toss Update, 3rd ODI: India vs Australia Playing 11, Captain's Quotes, Pitch Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 8:42 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs AUS Toss, Playing 11 Update for 3rd ODI: Australia captain Mitchell Marsh opted to bat first after winning the toss against India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025 (Saturday).

After winning the toss, Mitchell Marsh said: We are gonna bat first. Seems like a really nice wicket. The way the young guys stoop up, it's great signs for us. Today's a great opportunity to go 3-0. Ellis is back in for Xavier.

Meanwhile India captain Shubman Gill said: We would have bowled first. We got what we wanted. We had just enough runs on the board. You got to take your chances. In the end, they played well. Two changes. Kuldeep and Prasidh come in for Arshdeep and Reddy.

IND vs AUS Playing XI

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

IND vs AUS Pitch Report

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the third ODI, with conditions expected to favour batters. The pitch typically offers good bounce and carry, making stroke play easier. Seamers may find limited assistance and will need to rely on accuracy to make an impact. As the contest wears on, spinners could come into the equation, using the slowing surface to trouble batters who lose patience.

IND vs AUS Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dhruv Jurel, Prasidh Krishna.

Australia Squad: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh(c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Starc, Xavier Bartlett, Josh Hazlewood, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann.