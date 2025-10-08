IND vs AUS White-Ball Series: Full Schedule, Squads & Timings in IST

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia for a high-profile white-ball series, featuring both ODIs and T20Is. India will face Mitchell Marsh's side in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series, providing a platform for both teams to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.
India will be led by Shubman Gill in ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, with Rohit Sharma stepping down as ODI captain despite leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. The series is also expected to see a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent as India seeks to build momentum for the global tournament next February.
|ODI
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st ODI
|October 19
|Perth
|9:00 AM
|2nd ODI
|October 23
|Adelaide
|9:00 AM
|3rd ODI
|October 25
|Sydney
|9:00 AM
|T20I
|Date
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|1st T20I
|October 29
|Canberra
|1:45 PM
|2nd T20I
|October 31
|Melbourne
|1:45 PM
|3rd T20I
|November 2
|Hobart
|1:45 PM
|4th T20I
|November 6
|Gold Coast
|1:45 PM
|5th T20I
|November 8
|Brisbane
|1:45 PM
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal
Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa
Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa
With both sides bringing a blend of experience and youthful energy, the India tour of Australia promises high-octane cricket and a chance for emerging stars to shine on the international stage.