IND vs AUS White-Ball Series: Full Schedule, Squads & Timings in IST

IND vs AUS: The Indian cricket team is set to tour Australia for a high-profile white-ball series, featuring both ODIs and T20Is. India will face Mitchell Marsh's side in a three-match ODI series followed by a five-match T20I series, providing a platform for both teams to fine-tune their combinations ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

India will be led by Shubman Gill in ODIs and Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is, with Rohit Sharma stepping down as ODI captain despite leading India to the Champions Trophy 2025 earlier this year. The series is also expected to see a mix of experienced campaigners and promising young talent as India seeks to build momentum for the global tournament next February.

ODI Series Schedule

ODI Date Venue Time (IST) 1st ODI October 19 Perth 9:00 AM 2nd ODI October 23 Adelaide 9:00 AM 3rd ODI October 25 Sydney 9:00 AM

T20I Series Schedule

T20I Date Venue Time (IST) 1st T20I October 29 Canberra 1:45 PM 2nd T20I October 31 Melbourne 1:45 PM 3rd T20I November 2 Hobart 1:45 PM 4th T20I November 6 Gold Coast 1:45 PM 5th T20I November 8 Brisbane 1:45 PM

India Squads

ODI

Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal

T20I

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar

Australia Squads

ODI

Mitchell Marsh (C), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

T20I (First two games)

Mitchell Marsh (C), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

With both sides bringing a blend of experience and youthful energy, the India tour of Australia promises high-octane cricket and a chance for emerging stars to shine on the international stage.