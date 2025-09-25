Abhishek Sharma just one place behind Yuvraj Singh, becomes joint 7th in Six-Hitting List for India in T20Is

Cricket ‘No Excuses at This Level’: Varun Chakaravarthy Calls Out India’s Catching Woes in Asia Cup By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, September 25, 2025, 1:00 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Dubai, Sep 24: Team India maintained their unbeaten streak in the Asia Cup 2025 by storming into the final with a 41-run win over Bangladesh in their Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav's men, however, will have to address one glaring issue - their catching.

India dropped six catches in the match, taking their tally to 12 drops in the tournament so far, the most by any team. While the bowlers, led by Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/29), ensured Bangladesh were bowled out for 127, the missed opportunities remain a concern.

Varun Chakaravarthy on Catching Concerns

Addressing the media after the game, Chakaravarthy admitted that India's fielding standards have been below par: "As they say, you can't give excuses at this level. As a team we definitely have to start catching all those because we look like we will be qualifying for the finals and we should be taking all those catches."

While he pointed to the 'ring of fire' lighting system at the Dubai stadium as a possible factor that hampers visibility, the mystery spinner stressed that being professionals, India cannot lean on excuses: "The ring of fire is definitely a little bit... it comes in the eyesight sometimes and it's a disturbance. But we have to get acclimatised to it."

India's catch efficiency in the tournament so far stands at 67.5%, well behind Pakistan (86.3%) and UAE (85.7%).

Varun on His Bowling Performance

Reflecting on his own performance, the 34-year-old spinner revealed that persistence and patience were key to his comeback after being taken on in the powerplay:

"Initially the ball was skidding on more, but as it got older I started getting a little more purchase. In the powerplay, the only aim is to look for wickets, even if I go for runs."

The number one ranked T20I bowler in the world credited his role clarity in the side for maintaining an attacking mindset: "My role is to keep on attacking and try to look for more wickets. Even if I go for a few runs, I keep searching for that one ball that can make the difference."

Fielding Coach's Role and Team Goals

Chakaravarthy also hinted that India's fielding coach would have strong words after repeated lapses:

"Last match he didn't say much, but after today I think he'll have lots to say. This team has been picked with a mission till the World Cup, so we have to improve our fielding."

India may have secured their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final, but their fielding remains a concern as they prepare for the high-stakes clash. With bowlers like Kuldeep and Chakaravarthy in form, sharper catching could make India even more formidable.