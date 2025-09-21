Barcelona vs Getafe Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch La Liga Match in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma–Haris Rauf Engage In Fiery Face-Off After Losing Cool By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 23:52 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The Super Four encounter between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium saw tempers flare as Abhishek Sharma and Haris Rauf became the center of attention. The explosive exchange came at the end of the fourth over, following an aggressive start by India's openers, Shubman Gill and Sharma.

Rauf, frustrated after conceding 12 runs in the over, confronted the Indian duo on the field. The altercation followed Sharma's powerful six off the first ball of the over, which clearly rattled the pacer. The two engaged in a tense on-field stare-down, with Sharma confidently giving it back, highlighting the intensity of the high-stakes clash.

Pakistan had managed 171 runs in their innings, aided by four crucial dropped catches that allowed key batters to capitalize. Sahibzada Farhan contributed a half-century, reaching 58 off 45 balls at a strike rate of 128.89, but his efforts, including a controversial "gun-firing" celebration, fell short of giving Pakistan a dominant total.

In reply, India's openers took control immediately. Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma forged a 105-run partnership that set the tone for a commanding chase. Despite occasional verbal exchanges between the sides, Pakistan struggled to regain composure as India maintained the upper hand throughout the innings.

Gill was dismissed for 47, but by that time, India had already seized control of the match.

The Sharma-Rauf face-off added another dramatic chapter to the storied India-Pakistan rivalry. Beyond cricketing excellence, the encounter highlighted the psychological intensity and fiery passion that define these high-profile clashes, leaving fans eagerly watching every delivery and every interaction on the field.

At the time of writing this article, India are now batting at 153/4 after 17 overs of play with Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma at the crease.