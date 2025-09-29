Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Haris Rauf Reignites Controversy With Plane Gesture Despite ICC Fine By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 0:08 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The high-voltage Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan in Dubai once again saw tempers flare, with Haris Rauf back in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Despite being fined earlier in the tournament by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for his provocative "plane-crash" celebration aimed at Indian fans, the Pakistan pacer appeared to disregard the penalty as he repeated the gesture during Sunday's clash.

The incident unfolded in only the second over of the Indian innings, moments after Abhishek Sharma's departure. Chasing 147, India lost their in-form opener when Faheem Ashraf deceived him with a slower delivery. Attempting to loft the ball, Abhishek mistimed his stroke and offered a simple catch to mid-on, where Rauf was stationed.

While the television broadcast did not capture Rauf's actions, several fan-recorded clips from the stands quickly surfaced on social media. These videos showed the fiery fast bowler gesturing the familiar plane dip, the very act that had earlier drawn sharp criticism from Indian supporters and officials alike.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rauf repeated the gesture multiple times even as Ashraf roared in celebration near Abhishek, an act that many saw as crossing the line of sporting spirit. For Indian fans, the move was especially provocative given its reference to Pakistan's disputed claims of downing Indian fighter jets in 2019-a narrative widely dismissed internationally.

The controversy comes only days after Rauf was fined 30% of his match fee for making the same gesture during the Super 4 clash between the two arch-rivals. That punishment was meant to act as a deterrent, but his latest actions suggest otherwise.

While Pakistan were attempting to seize the momentum early in the final, Rauf's antics overshadowed the cricketing contest, once again raising questions about discipline and sportsmanship. With the ICC already involved once, it remains to be seen whether the governing body will impose stricter sanctions on the pacer after his repeat offense.