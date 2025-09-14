English Edition
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Kuldeep, Axar, Varun roar as India Spin Trio stifle Pakistan, finish with Stellar 6 Wickets

By MyKhel Staff

In the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025, spin bowling has played a crucial role on the spin-friendly pitch at the Dubai International Stadium.

India fielded a strong spin attack featuring Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy. Kuldeep Yadav was particularly impressive, bowling with precision and causing considerable trouble for Pakistan's batters.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Kuldeep Axar Varun roar as India Spin Trio stifle Pakistan

Pakistan chose to bat first and has amassed a total of 127 for 9 in their 20 overs. The Pakistan innings was unable to take flight as the Indian bowlers, spinners in particular, stifled them from breaking the shackles.

IND vs PAK: India Spin Trio dominate Pakistan

Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for India, as he picked up three wickets. Axar and Varun Chakravarthy were amazing as well, picking up two and one wicket respectively. The trio of Indian spinners made Pakistan work extremely hard for runs, and kept chipping away with wickets in regular intervals.

Axar Patel started the damage with Fakhar Zaman's wicket, who was threatening at the crease. Captain Salman Agha also fell in the Axar trap as Pakistan were reeling at 49 for 4 after 10 overs. Kuldeep came in play after that and broke the middle order of Pakistan. After dropping a difficult catch of hiw own bowling, the chinaman dismantled Pakistan with two wickets in the next two deliveries. Varun, later in his spell, got the wicket of Faheem Ashraf.

The India trio bowled 11 overs in total, conceded just 60 runs and picked up 6 wickets. Abhishek Sharma also rolled his arm for a solitary over and conceded just 5 runs.

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 22:02 [IST]
