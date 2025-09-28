Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Pakistan Final Match Today? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 8:14 [IST]

IND vs PAK Prediction: India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the grand finale of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, September 28. This marks the first time the arch-rivals will contest directly in the title clash of this premier continental event, and also their third meeting in the ongoing edition.

Asia Cup 2025 Match Schedule- IND vs PAK

Date: Sunday, September 28

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

India Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Pakistan Captain: Salman Ali Agha

IND vs PAK Head-to-Head

India and Pakistan have faced off in T20 internationals on 15 occasions. Out of these encounters, India has come out on top 12 times, while Pakistan has managed to secure victory in 3 matches.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Preview

India have been the standout side of the tournament, marching into the final with an unblemished record. Young opener Abhishek Sharma has been the leading run-getter, while Kuldeep Yadav's consistency has placed him at the top of the bowling charts - reflecting the team's overall balance and dominance. Rohit Sharma's men will aim to extend their winning streak, make it three wins in a row against Pakistan this season, and claim a record ninth Asia Cup crown.

Pakistan, on the other hand, are chasing their third Asia Cup triumph and their first since 2012. Their journey has been less straightforward, with their only setbacks coming against India. However, Babar Azam's side have shown resilience, relying on teamwork and depth rather than star performances alone. Determined to reverse their fortunes, the Men in Green will be eager to deliver when it matters most and script a memorable upset over their fiercest rivals.

IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Prediction: Who will Win India vs Pakistan Final Match Today?

India enter as clear favourites, unbeaten so far, with Abhishek Sharma topping the run charts and Kuldeep Yadav leading the wicket-takers' list. Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, they look strong in all departments and are eyeing a record ninth title.

Pakistan, led by Salman Ali Agha, have shown resilience, winning through collective efforts despite both losses coming against India. Their bowlers remain a big threat, but their batting must fire to challenge the Men in Blue.

Prediction: India hold the upper hand and are likely to lift the trophy, though Pakistan will hope to script an upset if their bowling clicks.