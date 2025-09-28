Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Sahibzada Farhan Scripts History, Becomes First Batter To Achieve Massive Feat vs Jasprit Bumrah By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 21:24 [IST]

IND vs PAK: Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan etched his name into the record books during the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday, September 28, by achieving something no batter had managed before in men's T20 internationals-smashing three sixes against India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah.

Farhan, who has been Pakistan's standout batter in the tournament, had already cleared the ropes twice against Bumrah in their Group A clash earlier this month. In the high-stakes final, he went one better by launching another maximum off the Indian pacer in the fourth over, thus creating a unique milestone.

Until this match, only five batters worldwide-Elton Chigumbura (Zimbabwe), Cameron Green (Australia), Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), and Lendl Simmons (West Indies)-had managed two sixes apiece off Bumrah in T20Is. Farhan is now the lone batter to push that tally to three.

The numbers underline just how significant this achievement is. Across T20 internationals, Farhan has faced 34 deliveries from Bumrah, scoring 51 runs at a strike rate of 150 without ever being dismissed. His tally includes six fours and three sixes. Remarkably, this is the highest any batter has scored off Bumrah in T20 cricket-surpassing KL Rahul's 42 runs from two IPL 2019 innings.

To put it in perspective, even Aaron Finch, who has tallied 66 runs off Bumrah in T20Is, has been dismissed twice. Farhan, meanwhile, joins an elite list of players who have scored over 50 runs against Bumrah in T20s without being dismissed. Only Manish Pandey (80 off 42) and Dinesh Karthik (68 off 37) have achieved similar feats where detailed ball-by-ball data is available.

For Pakistan, Farhan's confidence against Bumrah has been a huge boost at the top of the order. For India, it highlights the rare occasions when one of their most reliable bowlers has been put under sustained pressure. Either way, Farhan's fearless batting has ensured a special chapter in the storied history of Indo-Pak encounters.