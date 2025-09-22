Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: 'Sore Loser' Haris Rauf's Provocative Reaction To Virat Kohli Chant Goes Viral– WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 12:16 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Super Four clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium was not just about bat and ball-it also ignited a storm of controversy involving Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf.

The speedster, already under pressure after being punished by India's openers, found himself rattled by the crowd as well, reacting to chants of "Kohli, Kohli" with a gesture that has now set social media buzzing.

Stationed near the boundary rope, Rauf was repeatedly taunted by Indian fans, who invoked the memory of Virat Kohli's iconic sixes off him during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Melbourne-one of the most cherished moments in India-Pakistan cricketing history. Instead of ignoring the chants, Rauf first cupped his ear, suggesting he wasn't listening, before upping the ante with a provocative fighter-jet salute, a move that many labeled distasteful.

The gesture sparked heated debate online, with critics branding Rauf a "sore loser,". Adding fuel to the fire, a day earlier, Rauf was caught on camera during practice shouting "6-0." Though some suggested it was banter linked to an internal football drill, many interpreted it as a political taunt-echoing Pakistan's long-disputed claims about air combat incidents during Operation Sindoor. The timing of his words, just ahead of a high-voltage India clash, only amplified the backlash.

On the field, Rauf's night went from bad to worse. India's Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill dismantled Pakistan's new-ball attack, racing to a 105-run stand that virtually sealed the chase. Abhishek, in particular, stole the show with a breathtaking 74 off 39 balls, peppered with six boundaries and five towering sixes. Despite a mini-collapse in the middle, India coasted home with six wickets and 1.2 overs to spare, handing Pakistan their second defeat in just over a week.

For India, it was business as usual-another convincing win in an Asia Cup fixture against their arch-rivals. For Rauf, however, the spotlight remained firmly on his off-field theatrics, with fans and pundits questioning whether frustration had got the better of him in Dubai.