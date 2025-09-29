Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: India Celebrate With 'Invisible' Trophy After Refusing To Collect From Mohsin Naqvi – WATCH By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 2:18 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The Asia Cup 2025 final ended on an unusual note as India, despite clinching a memorable five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Dubai, chose not to collect the winners' trophy during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The dramatic decision was confirmed by presenter Simon Doull, who told the crowd: "I have been informed by the ACC that the Indian cricket team will not be collecting their awards tonight. So that does conclude the post-match presentation." His words left fans inside the stadium and millions watching around the world in shock.

Traditionally, the Asia Cup trophy is presented by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President. However, with the position currently held by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, the situation grew delicate. Reports earlier suggested that Khalid Al Zarooni, Vice-Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, might step in to avoid controversy. But the plan fell through, and India, maintaining their stance of avoiding handshakes and public interactions with Pakistan, decided against stepping up to the stage altogether.

The no-handshake policy, which began earlier in the tournament at tosses and post-match interactions, was an extension of India's diplomatic position following the Pahalgam terror attack and the subsequent Operation Sindoor. This stance now clearly applies not only to Pakistan's players and staff but also to its officials.

On the field, India had little trouble asserting dominance. Kuldeep Yadav's brilliant spell of 4/30 broke Pakistan's strong start, reducing them from 84/0 to 146 all out. In reply, Tilak Varma anchored India's chase with a calm unbeaten 69, ensuring a record-extending ninth Asia Cup title and their maiden in the T20I format.

While fans missed the sight of Suryakumar Yadav lifting the glittering trophy on stage, celebrations quickly shifted to the dressing room. A viral video captured the squad's jubilant mood, with SKY himself comically pretending to hold an "invisible trophy," sending fans into laughter.

For India, the absence of the official trophy lift did little to dull the sweetness of defeating arch-rivals Pakistan thrice in the tournament. If anything, the symbolic "invisible trophy" became a moment of defiance - and celebration - that summed up the night perfectly.