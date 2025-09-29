Cricket IND vs PAK, Asia Cup Final: Salman Agha Makes Explosive Claim, Says Suryakumar Yadav Shook Hands With Him In 'Private' By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 29, 2025, 9:47 [IST]

IND vs PAK: The fallout from the Asia Cup 2025 final in Dubai refuses to die down, with Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha adding fuel to the fire through a series of explosive remarks about Team India and their skipper, Suryakumar Yadav.

Speaking after Pakistan's five-wicket defeat to India in the summit clash, Agha alleged that while the Indian captain avoided public handshakes during the tournament, he did greet him privately. "He shook hands with me in private at the start of the tournament," Agha revealed.

"Both at the pre-tournament press conference and when we met in the referee's meeting. But when they're out in front of the cameras, they don't shake our hands. I'm sure he's following the instructions he's been given, but if it was up to him, he'd shake hands with me."

The Pakistan skipper went further, slamming India for what he described as a betrayal of cricketing values. "What India has done in this tournament is very disappointing," he said. "They're not disrespecting us by not shaking hands-they're disrespecting cricket. Good teams don't do what they did today. We went to pose with the trophy on our own because we wanted to fulfill our obligations. We stood there and took our medals. I don't want to use harsh words, but they've been very disrespectful. This is the first time I've ever seen this happen. Whatever happened in this tournament was very bad, and I hope it stops at some stage because it's bad for cricket."

Agha expressed concern about the message such actions send to younger audiences. "I'm not just a Pakistan captain, I'm a cricket fan. If a kid is watching in India or Pakistan, we're not sending them a good message. People think of us as role models, but if we're behaving like this, we're not inspiring them. What happened shouldn't have happened, but you should ask the people (India) responsible for this rather than me."

Despite losing all three encounters against India in the competition, Agha remained optimistic. "We are not playing good cricket against them, and if you look at it overall, we are still behind them. Every team has an era-maybe this is theirs. We used to beat them in the '90s; now they are beating us, and you will see very soon we will start beating them."

He concluded with a politically charged announcement: "As a team, we are donating our match fees to our civilians who were affected during the 'Indian attack.'"

The 'Indian attack' he is referring to is the retaliation by the Indian Army on Pakistan terrorist hideouts after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed lives of innocent Indian civilians carried out by Pakistani terrorists.