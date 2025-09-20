Cricket IND vs PAK Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: India vs Pakistan Super 4 Team News, Predicted Lineups By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 17:00 [IST]

The India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 is one of the most anticipated clashes in the tournament's Super Four stage, set for September 21, 2025, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

This rivalry has a long and storied history, with India having won 11 out of the 14 T20 encounters against Pakistan. The teams are coming into this Super Four clash after strong performances in the group stage-India qualified by defeating both Pakistan and UAE, while Pakistan secured their spot with wins over Oman and UAE.

The India squad is led by Suryakumar Yadav, whose leadership and middle-order batting have been key, while Pakistan has revamped its lineup with fresh faces after dropping stars like Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, focusing on young talent and all-round capabilities. The pitch in Dubai traditionally favors spin, which could influence team compositions and strategies.

India's side is balanced with a mix of youth and experience, featuring aggressive batsmen like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma at the top, with Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma providing flair in the middle order. The bowling attack combines pace spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah with spin options such as Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel, to exploit the Dubai conditions. Although Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh played in the Oman match, the duo are likely to sit out for the Pakistan clash.

Pakistan's squad includes a combination of young batsmen like Sahibzada Farhan and Saim Ayub, with captain Salman Agha anchoring the middle order. Their bowling arsenal includes pace threats like Shaheen Afridi (although bowling limits due to injury may affect him) and spin options like Abrar Ahmed, providing a diverse attack against India's batting order.

India vs Pakistan Predicted Playing 11

India: Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Abrar Ahmed