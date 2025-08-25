Cricket IND vs PAK: Will There Be India-Pakistan Bilateral Series In Future? Mohsin Naqvi Breaks Silence By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 25, 2025, 8:43 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs PAK: The question of whether India and Pakistan will ever resume bilateral cricket remains a hot topic ahead of their much-awaited Asia Cup clash on September 14. Political tensions and security concerns have kept the two cricketing giants from engaging in a full-fledged series for over a decade, with interactions limited to ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) tournaments.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief and ACC president Mohsin Naqvi recently addressed the issue, making it clear that Pakistan would not seek to restore cricketing ties under unequal terms.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Naqvi stated, "I think we are very clear that whenever talks are held will be on an equal footing with India and there will be no more begging for negotiations. That time has passed and whatever will happen will be on the basis of equality."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Indian government have consistently maintained their stance against engaging in bilateral cricket with Pakistan due to its alleged support for cross-border terrorism.

The situation became even more strained after the recent Pahalgam attack, prompting speculation about whether India would even face Pakistan in multinational tournaments. However, the Indian government clarified that while bilateral engagements remain off the table, participation in ICC and ACC events will continue.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Sports emphasized, "In so far as bilateral sports events in each other's country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India. With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons."

To avoid logistical issues, the BCCI, PCB, and ICC had previously agreed that all India-Pakistan matches in tournaments hosted by either country would be played at neutral venues.

As the countdown to the high-voltage Asia Cup encounter begins, fans remain divided-some hopeful for a revival of bilateral cricket, others resigned to the political realities that keep the rivalry confined to neutral grounds and global events. For now, Mohsin Naqvi's words signal that any future dialogue will depend on mutual respect rather than compromise.