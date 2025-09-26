Cricket IND vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: India Create History, Become First Team In This Edition To Achieve THIS Three-Figure Mark By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 23:20 [IST]

IND vs SL: India once again showcased their dominance with the bat in the Asia Cup 2025, becoming the first team in the tournament to breach the 200-run mark. On Friday (September 26), the Men in Blue piled up 202/5 against Sri Lanka in their Super 4s clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

World No. 1 T20I batter Abhishek Sharma set the tone with a blistering 61 off just 31 balls, playing fearless strokes across the ground. He received strong support from Tilak Varma, who anchored the innings with an unbeaten 49 from 34 deliveries. Their combined efforts ensured India crossed the psychological 200-run barrier, a milestone no team had achieved in the current edition of the tournament.

Before India's batting fireworks, the highest total in Asia Cup 2025 stood at 188. Afghanistan had first posted 188/6 against Hong Kong in the tournament opener at Abu Dhabi, while India themselves equalled that number with 188/8 against Oman on September 19. By pushing the bar higher with 202/5, India underlined both their consistency and firepower in T20 cricket.

This isn't the first time India has entered the 200-plus territory in Asia Cup T20Is. In fact, India is the only side to achieve the feat in the tournament's history. Their previous record came in September 2022, when Virat Kohli's sublime unbeaten 122 off 61 balls powered India to 212/2 against Afghanistan at the same venue in Dubai. That match also featured KL Rahul's half-century and a magical spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned figures of 5/4.

For Sri Lanka on Friday, wickets were evenly shared but breakthroughs were hard to come by. Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka and Charith Asalanka managed one scalp each, yet India's top order ensured momentum never dipped.

With Abhishek Sharma's red-hot form and Tilak Varma's calm finishing touch, India have not only broken records but also sent a clear warning to rivals ahead of the tournament's business end. For fans, the 202/5 total is another reminder of why India remain the undisputed batting powerhouse of Asia Cup T20Is.