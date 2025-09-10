IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not In Playing XI? Why Only One Specialist Pacer?– Explained

IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Why Did Suryakumar Yadav Withdraw His Appeal After Getting Junaid Siddique Out?

Cricket IND vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: How Can India Qualify For Super 4 After 9-Wicket Win Over UAE? By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 22:12 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs UAE: Team India produced a dominant all-round display to thrash the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 group-stage clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

The result not only secured an easy win but also gave India a huge boost in the points table, placing them firmly in control of their qualification path to the Super 4 stage.

Chasing a modest 58-run target after bowling UAE out for just 57, India wasted no time in wrapping up the game. Abhishek Sharma set the tone at the top with a brisk 30 off 16 deliveries, peppered with aggressive strokes before falling to Junaid Siddique.

The chase, however, was never in doubt as Shubman Gill (20 not out off 9 balls) and skipper Suryakumar Yadav (7 not out off 2 balls) finished the job in just 4.3 overs. The victory was sealed with 101 balls to spare, underlining India's dominance.

The emphatic nature of the win has had a major impact on the group standings. With this result, India climbed to the top of the table, boasting a massive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +10.480, the highest in the group. In tournaments like the Asia Cup, NRR often becomes a deciding factor, and India's overwhelming margin of victory has given them a strong cushion.

The equation for Super 4 qualification is now straightforward. Another victory in the group stage will be enough to secure India's place in the next round. Their next challenge, however, will not be an easy one as they prepare to face arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, September 14. Matches between the two sides have always carried high stakes and intense emotions, and this fixture is expected to be no different.

For now, India will take confidence from their near-flawless outing against UAE, particularly their bowlers who dismantled the opposition and their batters who chased with authority. With one foot already in the Super 4s, Suryakumar Yadav's men will look to seal their progression in style against Pakistan.