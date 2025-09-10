Jalaj Saxena likely to join Maharashtra as he leaves Kerala after Nine Seasons

IND vs UAE Playing 11, Asia Cup 2025: Sanju Samson In, Jitesh Sharma Out? India's Predicted Lineup

India, the defending Asia Cup champions and reigning T20 World Cup winners, enter the 2025 edition as overwhelming favorites to claim a record-extending ninth title.

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the team is transitioning into a new era without Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup triumph. This tournament marks India's first major multi-team outing since that victory, providing a crucial platform to test combinations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The squad boasts a blend of explosive batting, versatile all-rounders, and a potent bowling attack, with Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain after over a year without a T20I. Key players like Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya bring experience, while young talents such as Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma add dynamism. There are no reported injuries or fitness concerns, allowing the team management, head coach Gautam Gambhir, to experiment with balance, particularly in spin-heavy options suited to UAE conditions.

The grassy pitches in Dubai are expected to offer early seam movement before favoring spinners, prompting a focus on all-round depth and batting firepower to chase totals around 180-190. Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy may both be handed a place in the team, while Arshdeep Singh may couple with Bumrah as pacers. Shubman Gill is likely to pair with Abhishek Sharma at the top, while Rinku Singh may also play this match.

Sanju Samson or Jitesh Sharma: Who Will Be in the Starting XI?

The wicketkeeper spot is the biggest selection dilemma, pitting Sanju Samson against Jitesh Sharma. Recent training sessions in Dubai showed mixed signals: Jitesh practiced extensively behind the stumps and batted in rhythm alongside Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Shivam Dube, while Samson was limited to net bowling and shadow batting, suggesting he may sit out.

Captain Suryakumar Yadav dodged direct questions at the pre-tournament presser, saying, "We'll make the right decision tomorrow," but reports indicate Jitesh is the frontrunner.

Jitesh's explosive finishing (strike rate of 176.35 in IPL 2025, 261 runs) and reliable glovework make him ideal for No. 7, allowing batting depth up to eight. Samson, despite three T20I centuries in his last 10 innings and strong opening form, lacks lower-order experience and is pushed out by Gill's inclusion at the top.

India Predicted Playing 11 vs UAE

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah