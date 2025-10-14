IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Session Timings: What Time Will India-West Indies Delhi Test Start? What Are The Session Times and Breaks?

Cricket IND vs WI: India Equal South Africa’s Record with 10th Straight Test Series Win Against West Indies By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Tuesday, October 14, 2025, 12:38 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs WI: India completed a dominant 7-wicket win over the West Indies in the second Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, successfully chasing a modest target of 121 runs in 35.2 overs.

The victory sealed a 2-0 series triumph for the hosts and showcased a balanced team performance under Shubman Gill's captaincy, who is leading India in his first Test series at home.

KL Rahul starred with an unbeaten half-century, guiding India comfortably across the finish line and ensuring a morale-boosting series win. The triumph also enabled India to equal South Africa's world record for the most consecutive Test series wins against a single opponent, with 10 series victories in a row against the West Indies. South Africa previously held this record, having also defeated the Caribbean side in ten consecutive series.

The Delhi win further extended India's unbeaten streak against the West Indies to 27 Test matches, reinforcing their dominance over the Men in Maroon in the red-ball format. India's last defeat to the West Indies in a Test came in May 2002 in Kingston, Jamaica. Since then, the hosts have maintained an impressive record, particularly at home, where the West Indies have lost all six of their most recent Tests in India.

Historically, India's consistency against the West Indies mirrors Australia's struggle on Indian soil. The Baggy Greens hold the record for losing seven consecutive Tests in India from 2008 to 2013. The West Indies' current losing streak began under former captain Darren Sammy, who is now part of the coaching setup. Roston Chase, appointed Test captain earlier this year, has endured a tough start, losing all five matches as skipper, becoming only the second West Indies captain after Kraigg Brathwaite to lose his first five Tests in charge.

India's comprehensive performance in the series highlights their depth in batting and bowling, alongside a confident leadership transition under Shubman Gill. With the series win, India not only reinforced their supremacy over the West Indies but also continued to build momentum in the World Test Championship 2025-27, setting themselves up as serious contenders for the final.

The victory in Delhi stands as a testament to India's dominance in home conditions and their ability to maintain consistency over two decades against a traditional cricketing rival.