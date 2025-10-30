Cricket IND-W vs AUS-W: Jemimah, Harmanpreet achieve major milestone for India Women, break 8-year-old Record By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 21:49 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The semifinal clash between India and Australia in the 2025 ICC Women's World Cup at the DY Patil Stadium continues to be a staggering encounter. Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues have stitched a superb partnership as India are daring to do the unthinkable against the Aussies.

Walking in under pressure after the early dismissals of Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the pair steadied the innings with remarkable composure and tactical brilliance. They have continued to stitch an 167-run stand, guiding India to a commanding total and setting the tone for a memorable semifinal performance.

This partnership not only anchored India's innings but also entered the record books as the highest partnership for India Women in World Cup knockout matches, surpassing the previous best of 137 runs between Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma against Australia at Derby in the 2017 semifinal. It also became the only unbeaten century stand for India in any World Cup knockout fixture, underscoring their dominance under pressure.

The list of India's top World Cup knockout partnerships

167 - Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues vs AUS-W, Mumbai DYP, 2025 SF

137 - Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma vs AUS-W, Derby, 2017 SF

95 - Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut vs ENG-W, Lord's, 2017 Final

66 - Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali Raj vs AUS-W, Derby, 2017 SF

66 - Mithali Raj, Anjum Chopra vs NZ-W, Potchefstroom, 2005 SF

Chasing 339 runs, the India women are 230 for 3 at the time of publishing, as the two India players have continued their merry way against the Australia bowlers.