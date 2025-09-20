Gasperini Looks Forward To Renewing Rivalry With Sarri In Derby Della Capitale This Weekend

IND W vs AUS W: Smriti Mandhana shines but India Women suffer defeat despite Record Score
Saturday, September 20, 2025

Sauradeep Ash

India Women's brave batting effort went in vain as they fell 43 runs short against Australia Women in the third ODI at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. Despite a record-chase attempt led by Smriti Mandhana's sensational 125, India could not overhaul Australia's daunting 412-run total.

Put in to chase under immense scoreboard pressure, Mandhana played one of her most blistering ODI knocks, smashing 125 off just 63 deliveries with 17 boundaries and five sixes.

Alongside captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who struck 52 off 35, she gave India real hope with a 121-run partnership. Later, Deepti Sharma added 72 from 58 balls in a spirited middle-order act. But the loss of wickets at regular intervals derailed the momentum, and India were bowled out for 369 in 47 overs.

Mandhana became the fastest Indian to score an ODI century, as she marked up her 13th hundred in the 50-over format.

Earlier, Australia's batters laid the platform for victory. Beth Mooney produced a devastating 138 off 75 balls, punishing India's bowlers to all parts with 23 fours. Georgia Voll contributed 81, while Ellyse Perry (68) added solidity. Gardner's late cameo of 39 ensured Australia crossed the 400-mark.

The chase initially kept pace with the required run rate, with India thundering to 96 in the first 10 overs. But once Mandhana and Harmanpreet departed in quick succession, the lower and middle order could not sustain the tempo. Deepti's resistance provided hope, though Australia's attack - led by Kim Garth (3/69) and Megan Schutt (2/53) - broke through at key moments.

India's 369 is also the highest score by a team in the 2nd innings of a women's ODI, but unfortunately, it will go down as a defeat. With that, the Australian women also sealed the ODI series 2-1, a massive boost ahead of the start of the Women's ODI World Cup.