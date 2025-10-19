English Edition
India vs England Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch IND Women vs ENG Women Match 20 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

By
IND Women vs ENG Women LIVE Streaming: India Women (IND W) will lock horns with England Women (ENG W) in Match 20 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.

The hosts, India, are coming into this clash after two successive losses and currently hold the fourth spot in the standings. With the tournament entering a crucial phase, the Women in Blue will be desperate to get back to winning ways and secure two valuable points to stay in contention for the semifinals. Having dominated England in recent meetings, India will hope to draw confidence from those performances and deliver a strong showing at home.

India vs England
India vs England Live Streaming, ICC Women's World Cup, Photo: X

England Women, on the other hand, sit one place above India in third with three victories to their name. Despite struggling against India in previous outings, Nat Sciver-Brunt's side will be determined to rediscover their rhythm and maintain their hold in the top half of the table. A win here could give them the momentum they need as the race for knockout qualification heats up.

India vs England H2H Record

India and England have faced each other 79 times in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Out of these encounters, England have won 41 matches, while India have emerged victorious on 36 occasions. Two matches between the sides ended with no result.

IND-W vs ENG-W Playing 11

India Women: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

England Women: Amy Jones(w), Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Sophia Dunkley, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Charlotte Dean, Sophie Ecclestone, Linsey Smith, Lauren Bell.

India vs England LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 Match 20?

India

The India vs England Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Sunday (October 19).

USA

The IND vs ENG Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Sunday (October 19) in USA.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for India vs England match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the India vs England match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Sunday (October 19).

Australia

Prime Video will show India vs England live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Sunday (October 19).

Story first published: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 14:45 [IST]
