Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How far are the Legendary Duo from 1000 Goals after both score Goals in latest Match?

Cricket IND-W vs SA-W: Shafali Verma Goes Past Sehwag and Raut to Script History in Women's World Cup Final By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, November 2, 2025, 20:14 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's young sensation Shafali Verma produced a batting masterclass in the Women's World Cup 2025 final, registering the highest-ever individual score by an Indian opening batter in any World Cup final - men's or women's, ODI or T20I.

Her breathtaking 87 off just 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54, studded with seven fours and two sixes, eclipsed the long-standing record held by Punam Raut, who had scored 86 in the 2017 final against England. Shafali also went past Virender Sehwag's 82 from the 2003 men's final against Australia, marking a new high in India's cricket history.

While Sourav Ganguly's 117 in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final remains India's top score in an ICC title clash, Shafali's knock stands out for both its context and control. Coming in as an emergency replacement for Pratika Rawal just before the semi-final, the 21-year-old seized her moment on the grandest stage with fearless stroke play.

At the time of writing, India were cruising at 203 for 3 in 36 overs, with Shafali's dismissal marking the end of a stunning innings that laid the perfect foundation. Her approach was in sharp contrast to her teammates - Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who batted at strike rates of 77.59 and 64.86 respectively - as Shafali chose to take on the South African bowlers from the outset.

This innings not only showcased her maturity and aggression but also underscored the evolution of Indian women's cricket. Shafali's 87 will be remembered as one of the most commanding performances in a World Cup final - a knock that combined flair, confidence, and a fearless spirit symbolic of India's new cricketing generation.