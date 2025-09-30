IND-W vs SL-W Live Streaming and Telecast Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka Match 1 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Dream Dash brings grassroots sprinting to the forefront with Usain Bolt as Guest of Honour

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Streaming: The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 begins today at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India, featuring hosts India against co-hosts Sri Lanka.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women LIVE Streaming: The ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 begins today at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India, featuring hosts India against co-hosts Sri Lanka.

This 13th edition runs from September 30 to November 2 across five venues spread between India and Sri Lanka. The tournament includes eight teams competing in a round-robin format, promising 31 matches packed with aggressive batting and thrilling cricket action.

India arrive as overwhelming favorites, yet still hunting their maiden ODI World Cup title after finishing runners-up in 2005 and 2017. The team carries strong momentum, having won 10 out of 14 ODIs in 2025 although they recently lost a home series 2-1 to world champions Australia. Under captain Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership.

Sri Lanka, ranked sixth globally, counters with gritty determination. After a narrow one-run defeat against Bangladesh in their warm-up, Sri Lanka enters with considerable match preparation, having played 31 ODIs since 2022 despite pandemic disruptions. However, their recent form shows inconsistency with a pattern of wins and losses. Veteran leader Chamari Athapaththu plays in her final World Cup and remains a key figure.

IND vs SL H2H Record

Historically, India dominates the head-to-head ODI record with 31 wins in 35 encounters, including five of the last six matches.

IND-W vs SL-W Predicted Playing 11

India: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Malsha Shehani, Kavisha Dilhari, Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Dewmi Vihanga

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Streaming: Where to Watch IND vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 Match 1?

India

The India vs Sri Lanka Women's World Cup match will telecast on Star Sports network in India from 3 pm IST. The live-streaming is available on Jio Hotstar app and website.

UK

Sky Sports Cricket and Sky App will telecast the match from 10:30 am BST in the UK on Tuesday (September 30).

USA

The IND vs SL Women's World Cup 2025 match will be broadcast on Willow TV and Willow TV app from 5:30 am ET / 2:30 am ET in the early hours of Tuesday (September 30) in USA.

Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Maharaja TV will telecast the match from 3 pm local time in Sri Lanka. The live-streaming is available on sirasatv.lk website.

Pakistan

PTV and Ten Sports will provide the telecast for India vs Sri Lanka match, while Myco, Tamasha app and website will have the live-streaming platform from 2:30 pm PKT.

Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the India vs Sri Lanka match will be shown Live on T-Sports channel in TV, and the live-streaming is available on Toffee app from 3:30 pm local time in Bangladesh on Tuesday (September 30).

Australia

Prime Video will show India vs Sri Lanka live in Australia from 8 pm ACT on Tuesday (September 30).