India A go down meekly to New Zealand A

By
India A beaten by NZ A
India A beaten by NZ A

Christchurch, January 24: India A's top-order batsmen failed to convert their starts into big scores as New Zealand A won the second unofficial ODI by 29 runs and restored parity in the three-match series here on Friday (January 24).

The home team relied on opener George Worker's 135 and Cole McConchie's brisk 56 to post 295 for seven in the stipulated 50 overs after being sent into bat at the Hagley Oval.

In reply, the visiting team was stopped at 266 for nine. Coming in to bat at number seven, Krunal Pandya top-scored for the visitors with a 48-ball 51. India had won the series opener on Wednesday.

The teams will play the final match of the series on Sunday (January 26).

Brief Scores: New Zealand A: 295/7 (George Worker 135, Cole McConchie 56; Ishan Porel 3/50) beat India 'A' 266/9 (Krunal Pandya 51, Ishan Kishan 44; Jacob Duffy 2/35) by 29 runs.

Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
