Cricket India A Squad vs Australia A: Shreyas Iyer appointed IND-A Captain, Two veterans Picked - Check Full List of Players, Schedule By MyKhel Staff Updated: Saturday, September 6, 2025, 15:37 [IST]

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the India A squad for the upcoming two multi-day matches against Australia A, scheduled to be played in Lucknow. The series begins on September 16, 2025, with the second fixture starting on September 23.

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been handed the captaincy for the series, while wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel has been named as vice-captain. The squad also features a mix of established domestic performers and promising youngsters.

Top-order batters Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, and N Jagadeesan will form the backbone of the batting unit alongside versatile cricketers like Ayush Badoni and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

The spin department includes Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, and Manav Suthar, providing variety in options, while the pace attack will be led by Prasidh Krishna, supported by Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Thakur, and Gurnoor Brar.

The BCCI further confirmed that star players KL Rahul and Mohammed Siraj will be added to the squad for the second match. They will replace two members of the original squad following the conclusion of the first fixture. KL Rahul was part of the England squad while Shami is set to make a return to the India fold for the first time since Champions Trophy. The match will be crucial for many players ahead of the West Indies and South Africa Test series.

India A Squad

Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel (VC & WK), Devdutt Padikkal, Harsh Dubey, Ayush Badoni, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Tanush Kotian, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Khaleel Ahmed, Manav Suthar, Yash Thakur

Note: KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami to replace two players for 2nd Match.

India A vs Australia A Schedule

Both of the multi-day matches will be played in Lucknow. The first match will continue from September 16 to 19, whereas the second match will be September 23 to 26. All the matches will be played at the BRSAVB Ekana Stadium.