India A vs Australia A Day-Night practice match 2020: Schedule, Squads, India time, TV channel, Live streaming

1. Match date and time
9 AM IST on Friday, December 11, at Sydney.
2. The TV guide
The match will be live on Sony Six and DD from 9 AM IST.
3. Live streaming
The Live streaming of the match will be on cricket.com.au and CA Live app. You can also follow MyKhel for updates.
4. Squads
India A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj.
Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (C), Marcus Harris, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.