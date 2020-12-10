India A vs Australia A Day-Night practice match 2020: Schedule, Squads, India time, TV channel, Live streaming

Sydney, December 10: India A will face Australia A in a three-day Day-Night practice match at the Sydney Cricket Ground from Friday (December 11).

India A will be led by Ajinkya Rahane, while Australia A will be captained by Alex Carey. It may be possible that Virat Kohli might sit out of this match, the last preparation game ahead of the first Test.

It will be a good chance for Test specialists like Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari to get some real time match action ahead of the first Test at Adelaide, beginning on December 17.

In the first warm-up match, India A managed to eke out a draw despite a poor second innings efforts, saved by the gritty fifty by Wriddhiman Saha.

Here's an essential TV guide of the match that will be played between December 11 and December 13. The teams will move to Adelaide on December 14.

1. Match date and time 9 AM IST on Friday, December 11, at Sydney. 2. The TV guide The match will be live on Sony Six and DD from 9 AM IST. 3. Live streaming The Live streaming of the match will be on cricket.com.au and CA Live app. You can also follow MyKhel for updates. 4. Squads India A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj. Australia A: Sean Abbott, Joe Burns, Alex Carey (C), Marcus Harris, Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Ben McDermott, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson.