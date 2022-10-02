India announce ODI squad against South Africa; Shikhar Dhawan to lead, Shreyas Iyer named his deputy

Senior cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has been appointed the captain of the side in the absence of the regular captain Rohit Sharma and several other key white-ball players. Team India under the leadership of Rohit will be headed to Australia for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022, starting October 16.

Shreyas Iyer - who has been put as a reserve player in the T20I squad in the marquee event - has been named Dhawan's deputy in the upcoming series against the Proteas. Right-arm pacer Deepak Chahar - who is also a reserve for the T20 WC - has also been included in the squad.

In the batting department, the selectors have included Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, and Rahul Tripathi. Gaikwad, Gill and Tripathi were also part of the ODI side on the tour of West Indies earlier this year while Patidar gets his maiden India call-up and has been rewarded for his good show in the domestic and IPL performances. Bengal pacer Mukesh Kumar - who is grabbing attention with his performance in the Irani Trophy - gets his maiden India call-up.

Left-handed batsman Ishan Kishan and right-handed Sanju Samson have been included as the wicketkeepers on the ODI side. Shahbaz Ahmed and Shardul Thakur are the two all-rounders in the squad.

Kuldeep Yadav and Ravi Bishnoi will be manning the spin department for the Men In Blue while Mohammed Siraj and Avesh Khan will be sharing the fast bowlers' duties with Chahar in the series.

India ODI Squad vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.