India are better prepared to play in England this time: Cheteshwar Pujara

Bengaluru, July 24: India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said on Tuesday (July 24) that the team is better prepared against England than in 2014 when they lost the series 1-3.

"We have played a lot of cricket outside the sub-continent since our last tour of England in 2014 and that experience will come in handy. There have been some seaming tracks in India as well and most of the batsmen are experienced in handling the conditions now. We are better prepared this time," Pujara was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Ahead of the Test series against England, Pujara had spent considerable time at English county Yorkshire. Though his stint produced only mixed results, Pujara said he was happy with his preparations.

"Playing county cricket is always helpful as it allows you to get used to the conditions. England is the toughest place to bat because you have to get used to the weather, and the seaming conditions.

"I don't want to comment much on technique but this experience will definitely come in handy. The ball swings for good 40 to 50 overs in England and playing more in these conditions allows you to know where to focus," said Pujara.

Pujara is India's most prolific batsman in Tests played in Asia since 2013, having amassed 2845 runs in 31 matches at 63.22, including 10 centuries and 12 fifties.

But outside the sub-continent, excluding the West Indies, Pujara averages a meagre 28.76 in 15 Tests with just one century to his name.

However, Pujara seemed to be unperturbed. "Temperament is the key in these conditions. One should be ready to grind it out when the ball is moving. Once you settle in, you can gauge the movement off the pitch and in the air and that is when you can play your shots," Pujara said about playing in English conditions.

"I think as a cricketer you need to know what and where you can develop your game. Once you work on those areas you can get rid of the chinks. I have worked hard in the nets and I am confident things will change," said Pujara.

