India: From Yuvraj Singh to Shreyas Iyer, Players with highest strike rates while scoring their maiden T20I Fi

1. Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh holds the record for the fastest T20I fifty for India, which came in the inaugural T20I World Cup in 2007. He hit Six sixes in an over of Stuart Broad, and completed a magnificent half-century off just 12 balls.

The batter scored 58 runs from just 16 balls, which had 3 fours and 7 sixes.

Strike Rate: 362.5

2. KL Rahul

KL Rahul scored his maiden T20I fifty against West Indies in 2016, and converted the score to a hundred.

The batter scored an unbeaten 110 off just 51 balls, hitting 12 fours and 5 sixes in the process.

Strike Rate: 215.68

3. Axar Patel

Axar Patel scored his maiden T20I fifty in the last match against Sri Lanka. He bludgeoned past the Lankan attack and took India close to a victory.

The all-rounder scored 65 off just 31 balls comprised of 6 sixes. He thus gets his name to the third position in the list and will be hoping to rack up some more of this batting brilliance in the coming days.

Strike Rate: 209.68

4. Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored his maiden T20I fifty against Sri Lanka in 2016. The southpaw scored 51 off just 25 balls and helped India to get a victory against the Lankans on that day.

He has scored 11 fifties in total but his first one makes him the 4th fastest Indian batter to score maiden T20I fifty in the nation's colours.

Strike Rate: 204

5. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has scored only one fifty in his T20I career, and that came last year against South Africa in Rajkot.

The busy batter amassed 55 runs off just 27 balls and played some eyecatching shots en route to his maiden fifty.

Strike Rate: 203.7

6. Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is the sixth and final batter on the list who scored his first T20I fifty for India with a strike rate of more than 185.

His maiden knock came against Bangladesh in 2019. The talented youngster demolished the Bangladeshi bowling to score 62 runs and hit 5 sixes in the process.

Strike Rate: 187.9