India game is massive but New Zealand can afford some luxuries after three wins: Vettori

By Pti
New Zealand are on a three-match winning streak

Nottingham, June 10: A "massive" battle is on the cards for New Zealand who will face "real pressure" against India but they can afford some luxuries after three successive victories in the World Cup, feels former skipper Daniel Vettori.

ICC World Cup 2019 Special Page | Full Shedule | Points Table

New Zealand, the 2015 runners-up, have made a rampaging start to their World Cup campaign with wins over Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan in the last three matches.

The Black Caps will now take on India, who too are on a roll with successive victories against South Africa and Australia.

"Three wins from three is a major confidence boost for New Zealand - but the next game against India is simply massive," Vettori wrote in his column for the ICC.

1
3

"To be able to go into that one with six points is a big boost and while the wins were probably expected, they can still be really satisfied with getting over the line and setting up a really great game.

"You know that matches against India are going to have a great atmosphere and be a real pressure situation. India are perhaps the best team in the world and it's exciting to play in front of a big-match crowd."

Vettori said Kane Williamson and his men should not put too much pressure on themselves and look for a consistent show in the tournament.

"Because they've performed so well for a long time, New Zealand won't be defined by the result or performance in this game, win or lose," he wrote.

"They'll back themselves to be consistent throughout the tournament so irrespective of how individual games or moments go, they'll back themselves to be able to deliver in the next game as well.

"It's a World Cup, if you put yourself under pressure then you make things difficult, but now with three wins they've been able to afford themselves some luxuries."

Match 15 - June 10 2019, 03:00 PM
Story first published: Monday, June 10, 2019, 15:33 [IST]
