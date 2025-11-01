Cricket India Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Squad: Dinesh Karthik named Captain, Three New Players Added By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 18:18 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

India has added three big names in its squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament, scheduled from November 7 to 9 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. It will feature 12 international teams competing in a dynamic six-a-side format.

India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 has received a major boost with the addition of Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Priyank Panchal.

The new inclusions join the earlier announced players Dinesh Karthik, Stuart Binny, and Bharat Chipli, making India's lineup one of the most balanced at this year's event. Mithun, a seasoned medium pacer with international experience, brings control and consistency to the bowling attack. Nadeem's left-arm spin adds variety and stability, while Panchal's composed stroke play offers depth to the batting unit.

With a combination of proven domestic performers and experienced internationals, India appear well-equipped to mount a strong challenge in Pool C alongside Pakistan and Kuwait. The six-over format will see each bowler deliver one over, except one who will bowl two, making strategy and precision vital in the fast-paced competition.

With a blend of international experience and domestic excellence, India's squad shapes up as one of the most balanced units in this year's Hong Kong Sixes 2025, where they are placed in Pool C alongside Pakistan and Kuwait.

Twelve international teams will participate, including the world number one team, India, the world number two team, Australia, England and Team Hong Kong, China. There will be 29 games in the competition over three days.

Each game will be of six Overs, with six players in each team. Each bowler will bowl one over, except the wicket keeper and one bowler will bowl two overs.

India Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Squad So Far

Dinesh Karthik (captain), Stuart Binny, Bharat Chipli, Abhimanyu Mithun, Shahbaz Nadeem, Priyank Panchal.