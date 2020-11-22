India in Australia: "ODI series is going to be really tough for Indian players," claims Tim Paine

The bilateral series between the two fierce competitors have been dubbed as the biggest cricket series of the year by Australia's Test skipper Tim Paine.

In a teaser released by the official broadcasters, Sony Sports Network, Paine asked Indian fans if they are ready to support their national side in the highly-anticipated bilateral series, which marks the start of the Australian summer season.

In the teaser, Paine said: "Hello India, are you ready for the biggest cricket series of the year? It is going to be really tough out there in the middle for the Indian players. Catch the live action from November 27 on Sony Sports Network."

India and Australia will play 3 ODIs and as many T20Is before the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is a four-Test series. The first ODI will be held on November 27.

Earlier this week, a fresh coronavirus outbreak in Adelaide forced Australian players, including captain Tim Paine, into self-isolation. The board, Cricket Australia however, asserted that the first Test against India in Adelaide from December 17 will go ahead as scheduled.

The India squad and those Australians who took part in the Indian Premier League in the UAE are in 14-day quarantine in Sydney since November 12.

They will complete the isolation a day before the ODI series which begins on November 27 at the SCG. Sydney will stage the first two matches before Canberra hosts the third ODI and the first T20 International.

The remaining two T20Is will be held in Sydney. India have two warm-up matches against Australia A in Sydney ahead of the Test series, the first from December 6-8, which overlaps with the T20 series, followed by a day-night match at the SCG from December 11-13. The first Test will feature crowds, roughly 50 per cent of the total capacity, leaving 27,000 tickets available per day.