India in Australia: Opportunity for me to do well: Ishan Porel

KXIP bowler Ishan Porel has also been named in the Indian team and the young speedster said that it was a great opportunity for him to do well on Australian soil.

After naming an 18-member squad, the selection committee added that four additional bowlers will be travelling with the Indian contingent. The young Porel, along with Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kartik Tyagi and T Natarajan will be travelling with the senior Indian team.

After being selected to travel with the team, Porel told the KXIP website that it was a proud moment for him. “It will be the first time that I will be travelling with the senior Indian team. Obviously, it is a proud moment to represent the country in any way.

“I will be going for bowling only, but it is a great opportunity for me to do well and get into the groove,” Porel told the KXIP website.

Porel, who has played an important role in Bengal’s journey to the Ranji finals, is yet to play for the KXIP in the ongoing edition of the IPL in UAE.

India is set to tour Australia next month after the completion of the IPL. The Virat Kohli-led side will play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

